Report: Browns to consider trade for Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s suspension increases

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s future remains in limbo when the regular season on the horizon. Perhaps that could change in the near future.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Cleveland Browns will consider trading for Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension increases.

The NFL is currently appealing Watson’s six-game suspension, where the league is reportedly speaking a minimum one-season suspension for Watson with the chance to apply for reinstatement after the 2022 season.

Cabot previously reported that the Browns weren’t going to trade for Garoppolo regardless of how Watson’s suspension pans out. But it sounds like the year-long ban has the organization rethinking matters.

The plan was for backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to take the reins until Watson returned. Cleveland has a relatively easy slate to open the year, so the belief was Brissett could hold things down. But that was based on the six to eight games the organization was anticipating.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire