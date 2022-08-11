The Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson are waiting for Peter Harvey’s decision on the NFL’s appeal of Watson’s six-game suspension and that ruling could lead the Browns to look outside the organization for another starting option.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns will consider trading for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Harvey’s ruling results in a significantly longer suspension for Watson.

Jacoby Brissett is currently set to be the starter with Watson out of the lineup and Cabot reports the team is comfortable with that for six or eight games. The NFL is seeking a suspension of one year, however, and any move to a suspension of double-digit games would reportedly lead the Browns to rethink moving forward with Brissett as the sole option for the starting job.

Garoppolo is the only quarterback available who fits the bill for that role and he’s had more success as a starter than Brissett has over the course of his career. Garoppolo has been cleared after shoulder surgery, but has not been practicing with the 49ers at training camp.

Watson is currently set to start Cleveland’s preseason opener on Friday night, but Harvey’s ruling could come before the game and lead to a change in plans on multiple fronts.

Report: Browns to consider Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson suspension increases originally appeared on Pro Football Talk