Report: Browns are close to signing Kareem Hunt, deal should be done today

It looks like the Browns are going to bring back a familiar face.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, running back Kareem Hunt is close to re-signing with the Browns and the deal should be done on Wednesday.

Hunt, 28, spent the last four seasons with Cleveland before his contract expired following 2022. He reportedly met with a few teams but elected to wait for the right offer. After having a tryout with the Browns on Tuesday, Cleveland would like to bring him back around to help replace Nick Chubb — who suffered a season-ending knee injury during Monday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Last year, Hunt rushed for 468 yards with three touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 210 yards with a TD in 17 games. But his yards per carry dipped from 4.9 in 2021 to 3.8 in 2022.

A third-round pick in 2017, Hunt led the league with 1,327 yards rushing as a rookie for the Chiefs.

The Browns also have Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. on their 53-man roster at running back. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday that Ford will be Cleveland's feature back with Chubb out. Cabot notes that even with Hunt, that is still expected to be the case.