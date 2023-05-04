Report: Browns have ‘checked in’ with free agent DT Ndamukong Suh
Despite adding three defensive tackles in NFL free agency to this point in Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, and Trysten Hill, the Cleveland Browns may not be done looking to improve their defensive front this offseason. According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns sniffed around veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before the 2023 NFL draft.
Now that the draft has concluded, and the Browns now have a rookie big man in Siaki Ika, could they still have interest in the veteran defensive tackle? There are more spry options than Suh still on the market, but if they are looking for another body to plug gaps up front, the aging Suh could fit the bill.
The #Browns checked in on free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before the draft, but nothing ultimately developed, per a league source.
— Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 4, 2023
