Report: Browns have ‘checked in’ with free agent DT Ndamukong Suh

3
Cory Kinnan
·1 min read

Despite adding three defensive tackles in NFL free agency to this point in Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, and Trysten Hill, the Cleveland Browns may not be done looking to improve their defensive front this offseason. According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns sniffed around veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before the 2023 NFL draft.

Now that the draft has concluded, and the Browns now have a rookie big man in Siaki Ika, could they still have interest in the veteran defensive tackle? There are more spry options than Suh still on the market, but if they are looking for another body to plug gaps up front, the aging Suh could fit the bill.

More!

Browns: DTs and pass rushers still available in NFL free agency

OT Dawand Jones denies telling teams the NBA was his dream, not that it matters

Jets sign Browns' DT target Al Woods

Around the North: Ravens sign CB Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal

Browns give Kansas UDFA pass rusher a massive contract

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire