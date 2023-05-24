Report: Browns bring in XFL TE Sal Cannella for a workout

The Cleveland Browns have not been strangers in terms of looking at XFL talent that could help their roster. They have had players like cornerback Luc Barqoo and XFL Defensive Player of the Year Pita Taumoepenu in for tryouts, and now they have tried out tight end Sal Cannella as well (according to Aaron Wilson).

Cannella racked up 415 yards on 42 catches for the Arlington Renegades this season. The Auburn product has spent time with the Green Bay Packers as well but has never made an NFL roster. While the Browns may opt not to make a move, they have taken a step in the direction of keeping close tabs on the XFL.

