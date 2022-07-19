Report: Browns ‘bracing’ for 8 game suspension for Watson

The Cleveland Browns, QB Deshaun Watson, the NFLPA, the NFL and fans all have uncertainty about the resolution to the disciplinary process for the quarterback. The parties, other than the fans, may have more information than the general public but the decision, at least for now, rests with Judge Sue Robinson.

With briefings turned in last week and Browns training camp opening next week, many logically believe that a decision will come this week. While that is possible, Robinson isn’t beholden to the NFL schedule.

We’ve heard the range of possibilities for discipline with the NFL pushing for an indefinite suspension of no less than a year. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said he wouldn’t be surprised if there was no suspension after gathering information on the hearing.

Florio is now reporting that the team is prepared for a very specific number of games to be missed by Watson:

Per a league source, the Browns privately are bracing for an eight-game suspension of Watson.

He noted some rumblings about Cam Newton as a potential addition if Watson is suspended for a significant amount of time. Newton made our list this weekend of potential backup additions late in the season.

If Watson misses Cleveland’s first eight games, the team would play the following opponents without him:

Carolina

New York Jets

Pittsburgh

Atlanta

Los Angeles Chargers

New England

Baltimore

Cincinnati

Watson would then be eligible to return during the team’s bye week before finishing off the last nine games of the year.

Unless Judge Robinson is sharing information about what she is planning to do, no one knows at this point what discipline might come down. Cleveland may be “bracing” for eight games as a middle point expectation but aware that the final result could fall anywhere.