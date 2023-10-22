Report: Browns both buyers and sellers at trade deadline; looking for OL and WR

The Cleveland Browns enter a stretch of very winnable games if they play up to the talent on their roster. Cleveland has the NFL’s best defense that has been on a ridiculous start and if the offense can catch up they will be major contenders in the back half of their season.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini is reporting that general manager Andrew Berry has been calling around as both a buyer and a seller.

“The Cleveland Browns have been calling around as both buyers and sellers. They’ve been scanning the market looking for some affordable options. I’m told they are looking to possibly add a receiver and an offensive lineman.”

The offensive lineman part makes perfect sense, the unit as a whole hasn’t been great and outside of one game it has been an awful start for Jedrick Wills Jr. He has been allowing a ridiculous amount of pressure and if you can’t rely on your left tackle in the playoffs it would be a disaster. I think the team is looking at options to replace him.

The wide receiver portion of it is interesting as I feel like the issues in the passing game have been mostly on the quarterback play. But I also believe there is a good chance the Browns try to move Donovan Peoples-Jones for future draft assets.

