Report: Browns, Baker Mayfield are “breaking up” because Browns “want an adult” at quarterback

The first overall pick in the 2018 draft will apparently be playing for a new team in 2022.

As surmised earlier, the Browns are done with Baker Mayfield.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN said earlier today that the Browns and Mayfield are breaking up because the Browns want an “adult” at the quarterback position.

That statement becomes the point of no return for the relationship, especially if the conclusion the Browns have reached is accurate. We’ve said for a while that it appears Mayfield is, behind the scenes, a difficult person for the Browns to deal with. If he were playing great, he could get away with it. He’s not, so he won’t.

So he’ll be gone, apparently. While I always root for a good story — and while Mayfield being dumped by the Browns counts as a good story — a better story at this point would be the Browns keeping him. The Browns, who apparently have “adults” at most key positions in the organization, realize that this can’t happen.

