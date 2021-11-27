Report: Browns in attendance for Ohio State Vs Michigan game

The Cleveland Browns are in attendance for today’s Ohio State versus Michigan matchup in Ann Arbor. While ‘The Game’ is a must-watch for most of the nation, many Browns fans are also fans of the Buckeyes as well so the game holds more meaning for our readers.

For the Cleveland organization, this year’s matchup has a lot of players that should interest the team in the upcoming NFL Draft and beyond. While the Browns are still squarely in the playoff hunt and have an important matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, they are also looking ahead to the future.

They are not the only team in attendance today:

11 NFL teams will have representatives at today's Ohio State/Michigan game. Lions, Packers, Giants, 49ers will each have two while Bears, Bengals, Browns, Patriots, Bears, Falcons and Jaguars will each have one. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst among those attending. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 27, 2021

There is a long list of players that could be drawing Cleveland’s eye today starting with the wide receiver group from Ohio State. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are considered two of the best (if not the two best) in the upcoming draft. Current Browns defensive lineman Tommy Togiai’s former linemate Haskell Garrett has been having a big season as well.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert could also be a target of the Browns given their love for the position.

Michigan’s defense, led by Aidan Hutchinson coming off the edge, has a lot of interesting players. Fellow edge rusher David Ojabo and safety Daxton Hill should be of interest to the team as well.

‘The Game’ has a lot of other prospects that could be targets of Cleveland in the next few NFL drafts as the two talent-rich teams face off. The Wolverines have struggled mightily in the last decade against the Buckeyes but believe they have made strides to change that course. Their talent level certainly is quite high this season and should be seen in the upcoming draft.