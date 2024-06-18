Report: Browns and Amari Cooper struggling to agree on new deal length

Entering the final year of his contract, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Amari Cooper wants a new deal.

He held out of mandatory minicamp last week, and the team has discussed a new deal with him. Cooper has been fantastic for the team since being traded from the Dallas Cowboys a few years ago.

According to a report from the OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the team and Cooper are struggling to agree on the length of a potential new deal.

“Money is not the main issue. The Browns are willing to give Cooper an increased salary for this season. The sticking point is the length of the deal.”

Source: The #Browns have yet to offer Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper a contract extension longer than one year. https://t.co/sOV1PLuDhs — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) June 18, 2024

Stainbrook goes on to say the team is essentially only offering to add one year to his deal, while Cooper wants two for more security. In the end, I think the Browns get this deal done because they know just how valuable he is to this passing attack.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire