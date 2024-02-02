Report: Browns are allowing Bill Callahan to join his son in Tennessee

The Browns are allowing offensive line coach Bill Callahan out of his contract to join his son in Tennessee, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

It was expected after Brian Callahan got the job with the Titans that he would attempt to hire his father.

Because it is a lateral move, the Browns could have prevented Bill Callahan from leaving.

Bill Callahan, 67, is one of the best offensive line coaches in the league.

He began his NFL career as the offensive line coach of the Eagles in 1995, and he also has coached with the Raiders, Jets, Cowboys and Commanders.

Callahan was head coach of the Raiders (2002-03) and at the University of Nebraska (2004-07).