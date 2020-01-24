Report: Browns add Drew Petzing to coaching staff

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski worked with Drew Petzing in Minnesota last year and he’ll work with him again in Cleveland this year.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are hiring Petzing to their staff. The news comes shortly after word broke that Petzing would not remain on the Vikings’ staff for the 2020 season.

Petzing coached wide receivers with the Vikings, but Cabot reports that he’s expected to work with the tight ends in Cleveland. Chad O’Shea has been hired to coach the team’s wide receivers and be the offensive passing game coordinator.

Petzing was hired by the Vikings as an offensive assistant in 2014. His first NFL job was as a football operations intern with the Browns the previous year.