Report: Brooklyn Nets don’t appear to be actively pursuing Dejounte Murray

The Brooklyn Nets‘ pursuit of a Eastern Conference playoff spot has taken a turn for the worst as the team is finding it hard to win games right now. With the NBA trade deadline less than one month away, it’s worth wondering how Brooklyn addresses its roster through any possible trades that can be made.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports recently reported that the Nets are considered a potential landing spot for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray given how Murray can fill Brooklyn’s need for a lead guard capable of scoring and creating for others.

However, according to what Fischer said he was told by his sources, the Nets and the Hawks have not had significant dialogue on any potential trade at this point in time.

What makes this report interesting is the fact that Brooklyn could go after Murray whether they decide to rebuild or try to compete for a playoff spot given that Murray is still just 27 years old while still filling an immediate need for the franchise.

One thing that’s important to note is that per Fischer, the Nets don’t seem to be actively pursuing Murray right now so it’s still unknown whether Brooklyn will even express serious interest in him at any point over the next month.

