Report: Brooklyn Nets could trade for Donovan Mitchell if he spurns Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a 13-11 season in which they have overcome some tough injuries to pull off some upsets over some difficult opponents. If this season continues to go the way it is and the Nets find themselves having a good shot to make the playoffs, it’s possible that they could make some moves.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, he has heard from multiple sources that if the New York Knicks fail to make a trade this season for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell that the Nets could be a team that pulls off a trade for Mitchell. Mitchell is under contract until the 2025-26 season, but that season is a player option so he technically is only under team control until the 2024-25 campaign.

As Moore pointed out in his piece, part of the reason for the rumors of Mitchell being traded in the first place is that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that Mitchell will not re-sign with Cleveland when his contract is over. There is no clarity over whether that means that Mitchell would decline his player option so that he could make it to free-agency one year sooner or would accept the player option in anticipation of a deal being done.

Either way, Mitchell is one of the players being floated around as someone who could be traded soon because of the uncertainty of his future with the Cavaliers. There has been no indication from anyone associated with the Nets that they would be interested in trading for Mitchell should he become available in a trade.

Mitchell, 27, is averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.5% from three-point land. He is owed $35.4 million in 2024-25 and his player option for 2025-26 is worth $37 million.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire