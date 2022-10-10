Report: Bronny James signs name, image and likeness deal with Nike

Bronny James poses for a photo with his parents LeBron and Savannah while on an unofficial visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3, 2022.

Like father, like son.

Bronny James has signed an NIL deal with Nike, according to a report from The Athletic. In that regard, the high school senior, who plays for Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High School, continues to walk in the footsteps of his father, Akron native LeBron James Sr., who signed his first deal with Nike in 2003 prior to his first game. James Sr.’s rookie shoe contract was worth $90 million, according to reports.

It’s unlikely Bronny James, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, commands that type of deal, but he is viewed as one top high school prospects in the country, currently ranked as the No. 7 shooting guard and No. 45 player overall in the 247Sports’ composite.

The most intense speculation for Bronny James will likely be which career track he takes – be it the NBA G-League or beginning his post-high school career in college.

He holds offers from Memphis, Ohio State and USC.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Bronny James gets an early start on future with NIL deal with Nike