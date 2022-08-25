Report: Bronny James to take recruiting visit to Ohio State for showdown vs. Notre Dame

While the Oregon Ducks currently have the only prediction to land a commitment from 4-star mega-recruit Bronny James — the son of NBA legend LeBron James — his recruitment is far from over.

After the prediction came out a couple of weeks ago for the Ducks to get a commitment from the eldest James son, LeBron took to social media to clarify that nothing has been decided yet, and Bronny would still be going through the recruitment process.

It looks like we have one of the first steps of that process coming this fall, with On3 reporting that James will be taking a recruiting visit to Ohio State in September for the showdown against Notre Dame on September 3. This is the same day that Oregon is taking on Georgia, but that game is in Atlanta, so a visit from Bronny wouldn’t give him the benefit of seeing the Eugene campus.

We will see in the coming weeks how this recruitment shakes out for one of the most high-profile recruits we have seen in a long time, but the Ducks are certainly in the mix and should likely get a visit at some point this fall.

Film

Bronny James’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 CA SG Rivals 4 N/A CA SG ESPN 4 88 CA SG On3 Recruiting 4 95 CA SG 247 Composite 4 0.9813 CA SG

Vitals

Hometown Los Angeles, California Projected Position Shooting Guard Height 6-foot-3 Weight 190 Pounds Class 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans

Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverines

Twitter

Bronny James is looking to visit Ohio State on September 3rd for the Buckeye's football game against Notre Dame🌰 More from @TiptonEdits HERE: https://t.co/f38H2lzd7q pic.twitter.com/I3N66WrFIT — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 24, 2022

