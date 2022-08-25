Report: Bronny James to take recruiting visit to Ohio State for showdown vs. Notre Dame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bronny James
    American basketball player (born 2004)
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    American basketball player (born 1984)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

While the Oregon Ducks currently have the only prediction to land a commitment from 4-star mega-recruit Bronny James — the son of NBA legend LeBron James — his recruitment is far from over.

After the prediction came out a couple of weeks ago for the Ducks to get a commitment from the eldest James son, LeBron took to social media to clarify that nothing has been decided yet, and Bronny would still be going through the recruitment process.

It looks like we have one of the first steps of that process coming this fall, with On3 reporting that James will be taking a recruiting visit to Ohio State in September for the showdown against Notre Dame on September 3. This is the same day that Oregon is taking on Georgia, but that game is in Atlanta, so a visit from Bronny wouldn’t give him the benefit of seeing the Eugene campus.

We will see in the coming weeks how this recruitment shakes out for one of the most high-profile recruits we have seen in a long time, but the Ducks are certainly in the mix and should likely get a visit at some point this fall.

Film

Bronny James’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

93

CA

SG

Rivals

4

N/A

CA

SG

ESPN

4

88

CA

SG

On3 Recruiting

4

95

CA

SG

247 Composite

4

0.9813

CA

SG

Vitals

Hometown

Los Angeles, California

Projected Position

Shooting Guard

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

190 Pounds

Class

2023

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • UCLA Bruins

  • USC Trojans

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Michigan Wolverines

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories