REPORT: Bronny James plans to visit Lakers, Suns before NBA draft

USC freshman guard Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, is preparing for the 2024 NBA draft in June, which is now just four weeks away. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that James had at least 10 workout invites from teams but will only visit a “couple” of those teams, which include the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

“The Suns have the No. 22 overall pick in the draft, and he’s under consideration there,” Charania said on the Run It Back FanDuel TV show. “It’s going to come down to the developmental plan, it’s going to come down to guaranteed money, whether it’s in the late first-round or in the second-round. The fact that there’s only going to be a couple teams, two or three teams, that Bronny James visits and the Lakers and Suns interestingly are among the two teams.”

“Bronny James has over 10 workout invites… I’m told he’s only going to visit a couple of those, and that’s going to include the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns” 👀@ShamsCharania with the latest on Bronny James pic.twitter.com/DlvjeM7tAT — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) May 28, 2024

The Lakers’ interest in Bronny comes as LeBron James’ future with the organization remains uncertain. He hasn’t decided about his $51.4 million player option for next season, but his agent, Rich Paul, said on Sunday during an alternate broadcast of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals that James “is a free agent.”

James averaged 4.8 points on 36.6 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 25 appearances for USC last season as a freshman. He missed the team’s first eight games recovering from cardiac arrest suffered during practice in July 2023.

The 2024 NBA draft will be held at Barclays Center on June 26-27.

