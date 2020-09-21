Report: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton ‘done for the year’
Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is “done for the year” after suffering a serious knee injury in Week 2, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed by reporting that Sutton has torn his ACL. Sutton left Sunday’s game against the Steelers and was ruled out with what the team described as knee/cramping problems. Last year, Sutton made the Pro Bowl as an alternate after catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per reception