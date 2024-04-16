Report: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton had ankle surgery

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton underwent ankle surgery this offseason, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Sutton injured his ankle in the team’s 2023 season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, a 27-14 loss on the road. Klis reported that it “doesn’t seem” like the team or Sutton is concerned, which seemingly suggests it was a minor procedure.

The Broncos picked up Sutton’s $2 million guarantee in March, but the receiver did not report to the start of voluntary workouts on Monday as he seeks a new contract. The receiver has been working out daily in Florida, according to Klis.

Sutton, 28, is set to have a base salary of $13 million this year, but only $2 million is guaranteed. His salary will increase to $13.5 million in 2025, with none of it guaranteed. Coming off a 10-touchdown season, Sutton now seems to be seeking more security.

The next mandatory session for Denver’s players is minicamp in June.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire