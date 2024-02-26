Report: Broncos won't tag Wil Lutz but sides have mutual interest in new deal

The Broncos moved on from long-time kicker Brandon McManus a year ago. They traded a seventh-round pick to the Saints for Wil Lutz as his replacement.

Now, Lutz is scheduled for free agency.

The Broncos are not expected to use the franchise tag on Lutz, but Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports the sides have mutual interest in a multi-year deal for the kicker.

Lutz played on a team-friendly $1.7 million deal last season, because the Saints paid part of his salary. The Broncos will have to pay more annually to keep him.

He made 30-of-34 field goals and 29-of-31 extra points for the Broncos last season.

Lutz spent his first seven seasons in New Orleans, most of those while playing for Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

For his career, Lutz has made 85.2 percent of his field goals and 97.2 percent of his extra points.