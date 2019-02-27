Report: Broncos will pick up option on Emmanuel Sanders despite Achilles injury

The Denver Broncos are betting on Emmanuel Sanders to come back better than ever next season. Though the 31-year-old receiver will spend the offseason rehabbing from an Achilles injury, the team has decided to pick up his option for 2019, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sanders confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he’s coming back for “one last ride.”

My contract reads one last ride... Coach said it’s happening! Let’s make it a great one #BroncosCountry! pic.twitter.com/WcVqYsUdvm — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) February 27, 2019

The move comes as a surprise considering his current situation. Due to the injury, Sanders was limited to 12 games last season. He’ll spend much of the offseason recovering from the issue.

Because of that, the Broncos had to make a choice: Bring Sanders back as the 15th highest paid receiver in football, or cut him and save a nice chunk of money.

Given the circumstances, Sanders looked like a prime candidate to be cut. That was especially true after Sanders shut down any possibility he would restructure his current deal and come back to the Broncos at a lesser salary.

The Broncos didn’t take the easy out, though. They put their faith in Sanders for one more season.

Despite some rough quarterback play, Sanders has been one of the most productive receivers in football with the Broncos. In his five seasons with the club, Sanders has hauled in 374 passes for 4,994 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Sanders will make a little over $10 million next year. He’s set to be a free agent at the end of the 2019 season.

