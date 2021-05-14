Word of Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton‘s impending release broke on Thursday, but it was followed by reports that the Broncos were working to trade him before simply cutting him loose.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team had a deal in place with an unknown team, but it is likely to be scrapped given Friday’s news about Hamilton’s knee. Hamilton was injured while working out away from the team’s facility on Friday and is having an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis of a torn ACL.

Per the report, the trade would have been finalized after this weekend’s rookie minicamp. If the ACL tear is confirmed, Hamilton will miss the season and likely go on the Broncos’ non-football injury reserve list.

The Broncos won’t be obligated to pay Hamilton’s $2.183 million salary since he was away from the facility. He joins right tackle Ja'Wuan James as Broncos players who have suffered serious injuries working out on their own this month.

Report: Broncos were finalizing DaeSean Hamilton trade before injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk