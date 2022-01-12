Report: Broncos want to interview Brian Callahan

In this article:

The Broncos’ coaching search is up to 11 names.

The latest is Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Callahan, 37, joined the Bengals as offensive coordinator in 2019. He got his start in coaching in 2010 with the Broncos, spending six seasons in Denver.

He then worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Lions and then the Raiders.

The Broncos also have requested interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

