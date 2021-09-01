There’s going to be another running back hitting the open market.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are waiving running back Royce Freeman. The team needs a couple of roster spots after claiming defensive back Mike Ford and running back Nate McCrary off waivers on Wednesday.

Freeman and Phillip Lindsay combined to make a strong RB duo in the pair’s first two seasons with Denver. But that changed in 2020 when the Broncos signed former Charger Melvin Gordon. In 2020, Freeman had just 170 yards on 35 carries — good for a 4.9-yard average. He took an average of 131 carries in each of his first two seasons.

The Broncos also drafted Javonte Williams in the second round out of North Carolina this year, making Freeman’s roster spot that much more tenuous.

Overall, Freeman has 1,187 yards and eight touchdowns in 46 games. He’s also caught 69 passes for 409 yards with one TD in his career.

Report: Broncos to waive Royce Freeman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk