Broncos General Manager George Paton said last week that the team is “working through” a decision on exercising their option on linebacker Von Miller‘s contract for 2021 and that the process involved conversations with Miller’s agent.

Picking up the option by March 16 would mean paying Miller $7 million of his $18 million salary for the coming season. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos would like Miller to rework his contract to lower that number as well as his $22.225 million cap hit.

As this is the final year of Miller’s current pact, reworking his deal to lower those numbers would mean either extending his deal or taking a pay cut. Klis suggests it is the latter and that Miller is unlikely to agree to a lower payout in order to remain in Denver.

If that’s the case, the Broncos will have to pay the full freight or say farewell to the franchise’s career sack leader after 10 years with the organization.

Report: Broncos would like Von Miller to rework his contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk