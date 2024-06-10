Report: Broncos unlikely to trade WR Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos received trade recalls about wide receiver Courtland Sutton leading up to the draft — according to ESPN — but the team opted not to trade the veteran receiver.

After the draft, Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers were among the teams who reached out to Denver about Sutton before and during the draft.

Pittsburgh’s interest in Sutton is not surprising. Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and Sutton connected on 10 touchdown passes in Denver last fall and Pittsburgh’s new wide receivers, Zach Azzanni, held that same role with the Broncos from 2018-2022.

Sutton is unhappy with his contract — ESPN has reported that he is seeking about $2-$3 million more per year — and the veteran skipped the voluntary part of the team’s offseason program this spring.

Despite the receiver’s absence, Denver does not appear to have any interest in trading Sutton, and the player has confirmed he will report for mandatory minicamp next week. Consequently, Bailey is now reporting that the Broncos are “very unlikely” to trade Sutton.

With two years left on his contract, Sutton appears set to stay in Denver.

