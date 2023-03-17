There’s been chatter this week about the Broncos considering a trade involving one of their wide receivers, but no deal has materialized and it doesn’t look like anything is imminent either.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have received calls about dealing Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and that some of the offers they’ve heard have been “aggressive” bids to deal for the wideouts. The team has not shown interest in accepting any of those offers, however, and Klis adds that the team believes both wideouts could thrive under new head coach Sean Payton.

Jeudy set personal bests with 67 catches, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season while Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards and two touchdowns.

If Payton can get the team’s offense in gear, those numbers could be the floor for what the wideouts are able to do in Denver in 2023.

Report: Broncos unlikely to trade Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk