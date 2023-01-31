Report: Broncos tried hiring DeMeco Ryans until he agreed to deal with Texans

It looked for all intents and purposes like DeMeco Ryans was headed to the Houston Texans. That didn’t stop the Denver Broncos from pursuing the 49ers’ defensive coordinator to be their next head coach.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday reported the Broncos pursued Ryans right up until he agreed to a six-year deal to become the Texans’ next head coach.

At that point Denver agreed to deal a pair of early draft picks to the Saints for Sean Payton, whose rights still belong to New Orleans following his retirement at the end of last season.

This underscores just how sought after Ryans was in NFL circles. San Francisco’s former defensive coordinator elevated to the level of coaching stardom despite being on the defensive side of the ball. In a league where offense and top offensive minds are often the top priority for teams, Ryans stood out for his leadership and defensive brilliance.

Replacing him won’t be easy for the 49ers.

