Report: Broncos trade LB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for RB Chase Edmonds, first-round pick

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb is headed to the Miami Dolphins. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Bradley Chubb is headed to South Florida.

The Denver Broncos agreed to a deal that would send their star pass rusher to the Miami Dolphins ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Another big trade: Denver is dealing LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lmkIzrQK5h — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

In exchange, the Broncos will receive running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round draft pick and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024.

Chubb is in the final year of a four-year, $27 million deal he initially signed with the Broncos after they selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in 2018. The Dolphins, according to Schefter, are expected to work out a new longterm deal with Chubb in the near future.

Chubb, 26, has 26 total tackles and 5.5 sacks so far this season with the Broncos.

Edmonds has 120 rushing yards, 96 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season with the Dolphins, his first in Miami after spending his first four years in the league with the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old is in the first year of a two-year, $12 million deal with the Dolphins.

Chubb should add a big spark for the Dolphins’ defense, something they are clearly looking for considering they are already working toward a deal to keep him there past this season. Cbubb has had significant health issues in two of the past three seasons, however, and has only played in double-digit games twice in a single season in his career. He tore his ACL early in the 2019 season, and missed the rest of the year. He missed eight games last season, too, after an ankle injury sent him to injured reserve.

If he can stay healthy, however, Chubb will make a huge impact in Miami. And, with his time expiring in Denver, the Broncos got the value they were looking for out of him.

Dolphins also add RB Jeff Wilson

The Dolphins made another move on Tuesday afternoon to bring in San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson.

Trade: 49ers are trading RB Jeff Wilson to Miami, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Wilson has 468 rushing yards and two touchdowns so far this season, his fifth with the 49ers. He's on a one-year, $1 million deal.

In exchange, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins sent the 49ers a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.