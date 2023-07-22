Report: Broncos signing kicker Brett Maher

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a contract with kicker Brett Maher, according to KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson. Maher will sign a one-year deal, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Maher previously worked out for the team earlier this year.

Maher, 33, played under Broncos head coach Sean Payton for eight games with the New Orleans Saints in 2021. In those eight games, Maher went 16-of-18 on field goal attempts and 10-of-12 on extra point attempts.

Last season, Maher played for the Dallas Cowboys. He went 29-of-32 on field goal attempts and 50-of-53 on extra point attempts. Maher went viral in the playoffs after going 1-of-6 on extra point attempts in the postseason.

Those playoff yips aside, Maher had a strong season in 2022. The veteran kicker has spent time with eight NFL teams and three CFL teams. It remains to be seen who the Broncos cut to make room for Maher on the 90-man offseason roster.

If Denver does not cut Elliott Fry in a corresponding move, Maher will be set to compete with Fry at training camp this summer. The Broncos will have a new kicker this fall after releasing Brandon McManus in May.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire