Report: Broncos, Russell Wilson will face Seahawks on ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 1

In his first game with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson will face his former team.

The Broncos are set to travel to Washington this fall to face the Seattle Seahawks on “Monday Night Football” Sept. 12 in Week 1 on Sept. 12, Vic Lombardi of AltitudeTV reported on Thursday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Wilson was selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Wisconsin. He went on to play 10 seasons with the Seahawks, helping them reach a pair of Super Bowls.

Wilson led Seattle to a blowout 43-8 win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season. He completed 18-of-25 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in that win.

Wilson and the Seahawks returned to the Big Stage the following year but fell to the New England Patriots 28-24 following Seattle’s controversial decision to throw at the one-yard line late in the game. Wilson was picked off by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler to seal a loss in Super Bowl XLIX.

After those two Super Bowl appearances, Wilson went on to earn six Pro Bowl nods and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2017. He threw 292 total touchdown passes in 158 career games with the Seahawks.

The veteran quarterback is now set to return to Seattle with his new team, and Broncos fans will hope he can relieve some of the pain from Super Bowl XLVIII by putting Denver on the right side of a blowout this time around.