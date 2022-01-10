Report: Broncos request to interview LBs coach Jerod Mayo

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As early as last week, Mayo was linked as a potential candidate for the Chicago Bears head coaching job. The Bears officially fired Matt Nagy on Monday, paving the way for that possibility. Broncos head coach Vic Vangio was officially fired on Saturday, before the Broncos took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mayo has served as Patriots inside linebackers coach for the past three seasons. As a player, he spent eight seasons with the Patriots before retiring in 2015.

Broncos requested permission to interview Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo for their HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

In what has already been a very active coaching carousel, Mayo could be in the thick of things, as teams look for fresh starts.

