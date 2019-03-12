Report: Broncos reopen talks with Matt Paradis

Mitch Morse agreed to a deal Monday that will make him the league’s highest-paid center, but Matt Paradis hasn’t gotten his contract yet. And Paradis has suitors.

After giving $85 million in deals for offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James and defensive back Kareem Jackson, the Broncos have restarted talks with Paradis, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Jets also are making a “strong push” to sign Paradis, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Paradis ranks 16th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Paradis played 3,850 consecutive snaps before fracturing his right fibula Nov. 4 against Houston.

He entered the league in 2014 as a sixth-round pick of the Broncos.