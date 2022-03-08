Report: Broncos are releasing WR DaeSean Hamilton

Tuesday has been a busy day for the Denver Broncos.

First, the Broncos learned that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is opting to remain with the Green Bay Packers instead of asking for a trade.

After the Rodgers news broke, Denver agreed to trade three players and multiple draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson.

Now the Broncos are making another move and releasing wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As Schefter noted on Twitter, Denver was prepared to trade Hamilton to the San Francisco 49ers last offseason before the receiver suffered a season-ending torn ACL, ending trade talks.

Hamilton was scheduled to have a salary cap hit of $2.183 million this season. Releasing him will give the Broncos some cap relief to help make room for Wilson’s contract (the three outgoing players will also clear up some cap space).

Hamilton has hauled in 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 career games in the NFL. He will turn 27 on Thursday.

