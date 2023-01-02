Report: Broncos have reached out to Jim Harbaugh

Story update: The Denver Broncos have already reached out to Jim Harbaugh, according to a report from ProFootballTalk.com’s Mike Florio. See our original post below.

After losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to be a potential candidate for NFL teams looking for new coaches this offseason.

The Denver Broncos have a new ownership group that’s willing to make a big splash with their first coach hire, and Harbaugh would accomplish that. Denver is among “multiple teams that have been doing homework on Harbaugh,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Harbaugh has posted a 74-25 record with the Wolverines, helping them reach seven bowl games in eight years. His record in the NFL is more notable to the Broncos, though.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four years with the San Francisco 49ers, helping them reach three NFC title games and one Super Bowl. That NFL resume will make Harbaugh a top coach candidate this offseason.

It’s also worth noting that Denver’s ownership group has a connection to Harbaugh. Broncos co-owner/CEO Greg Penner said last week that minority owner Condoleeza Rice will be involved in the team’s head coach search.

As Rapoport and Pelissero have pointed out, Rice has “deep ties” to Stanford University, where Harbaugh coached from 2007-2010. Rice has been involved in head coach searches with Stanford in the past, and she knows Harbaugh from his time at the school.

Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach job last year, but he shot down rumors in December of a potential return to the NFL in 2023. Despite saying he’s committed to the Michigan job, Harbaugh will continue to remain a hot name for NFL teams seeking a coach.

There are countless examples of a coach saying he will not leave a team shortly before leaving. Now we’ll wait to see if Harbaugh does the same.

