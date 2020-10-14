Report: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon faces 3-game suspension after DUI
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was ticketed for speeding 25-39 mph over the speed limit on Tuesday evening, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. He was also cited for driving under the influence. Gordon will face a three-game suspension for the DUI under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with players, according to KOA Radio’s Benjamin Allbright. “We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon,” the Broncos said in a statement Wednesday. “Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.”.