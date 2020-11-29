Report: Broncos’ quarterbacks were not cooperative with contact tracing

The Broncos’ entire quarterback room is out of today’s game against the Saints, after Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 and Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all designated as close contacts with Driskel. And the NFL may be preparing to discipline the four quarterbacks for their actions during and after that close contact.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the Broncos’ quarterbacks were not forthcoming when dealing with contact tracers for NFL and NFL Players Association.

All four quarterbacks failed to wear masks in meetings, according to multiple reports, which is a violation of league rules. And the report also indicates that once Driskel tested positive, the other three quarterbacks weren’t cooperative when contact tracing attempted to establish who might have caught the coronavirus from Driskel.

The NFL could discipline both the team and the players for violating the COVID-19 guidelines. Without any quarterbacks available, today the Broncos plan to start practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback.

