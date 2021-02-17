Report: Broncos will pursue Deshaun Watson, if Texans decide to trade him

As the Broncos continue to look for their first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning, they reportedly have their eyes on Deshaun Watson.

According to Troy Renck of ABC 7 in Denver, the Broncos will pursue Watson, if the Texans decide to trade him.

The wording of the report is intriguing. If taken literally, it means that the Broncos won’t make an offer until the Texans indicate that offers are being accepted.

Why not make an offer absent an effort by Houston to make it known that they’ll trade Watson? If the Texans eventually get an offer they can’r refuse, maybe they’ll be smart enough to not refuse it. (Or maybe not.)

The fact that the Broncos could send Drew Lock to Houston as part of the package can’t hurt. Lock torched the Texans in December 2019, scoring a significant upset in NRG Stadium over a playoff team led by Watson. Maybe a couple of first-round picks and Lock would get the deal done.

Regardless, if the Broncos plan to wait for the Texans to officially open the market before making an offer, the Broncos could be waiting a while. To pry Watson away from the Texans, the Broncos may have to push the issue.

