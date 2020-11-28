Report: Broncos to play Saints without all of their QB’s due to COVID-19

Broncos will not be forfeiting, per source. Short of luring GM John Elway out of retirement, it sets up as the most unexpected NFL scene of 2020. Broncos have no QBs for a game against the Saints. https://t.co/ig4knEI9vQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020

Here’s a new one, even by the absurd standards of 2020: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Denver Broncos will be without a quarterback in Sunday’s game with the New Orleans Saints. All four passers on their roster will be unavailable after backup quarterback Jeff Driskel was designated to the reserve/COVID-19 list because they were high-risk contacts near Driskel during practice. None of them were wearing masks before Driskel was sent home.

It means that Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles will be ruled out to play. The Saints are still traveling to Denver and will learn more when they get there, but for now, Schefter reports that the Broncos do not plan to forfeit.

So who could play quarterback instead? One candidate is running back Royce Freeman, who saw some action in the wildcat at Oregon. A better option may be practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who started at quarterback for three years at Wake Forest. It’s a difficult question to answer and the Broncos coaching staff must work around the clock to resolve it.

Related

Terron Armstead confirms positive COVID-19 test, says 'Everyone stay safe' Saints left tackle Terron Armstead tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Broncos

List