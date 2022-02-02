Report: Broncos plan to hire Rams’ Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ejiro Evero
    American football coach

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, but they’ll also need to get ready for the loss of a key coach on Sean McVay’s staff. According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the Broncos are planning to hire Rams secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.

Evero was the leading candidate to land the job a week ago, so this doesn’t come as a major surprise, but it’s excellent news for Evero. He began his tenure with the Rams as their safeties coach in 2017 before being promoted to secondary coach and pass game coordinator this year.

Evero, 41, has coached in the NFL since 2007 when he was on the Buccaneers’ staff for three years as a defensive quality control coach. He then had a stint with the 49ers from 2010-2015 and spent one season with the Packers in 2016 before arriving in Los Angeles five years ago.

