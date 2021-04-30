The Broncos are exercising the fifth-year option on linebacker Bradley Chubb‘s contract, Mike Silver of NFL Media reports.

The $12.716 million contract for 2022 is guaranteed once the team officially exercises it.

Chubb, 24, was the fifth overall choice in 2018.

Chubb appeared in 14 games last season after returning from a knee injury that limited him to four games in 2019, and he totaled 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

In three seasons, Chubb has 123 tackles, 20.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hits.

Report: Broncos pick up Bradley Chubb’s fifth-year option originally appeared on Pro Football Talk