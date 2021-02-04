Report: Broncos offered the Lions a top-10 pick and Drew Lock for Matthew Stafford

At least one report out there indicates the Detroit Lions had an offer on the table from another NFL team that would have brought a 2021 top-10 pick and a possible starting quarterback on the table in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

The Denver Broncos offered a package that included the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and erstwhile starting QB Drew Lock. That’s according to nationally syndicated radio host Dan Patrick, who mentioned the details on his program on Thursday. If valid, it means the Lions opted for a more delayed return on investment on Stafford than the immediate top-10 pick. Detroit already holds the No. 7 pick in April’s draft.

Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for QB Jared Goff, a 2020 third-round pick and first-round picks in both 2022 and 2023. That trade agreement cannot be finalized until March 17th and the start of the new league year.

Source: The #Broncos made a run at trading for Matthew Stafford. They offered their 9th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and Drew Lock. #Lions pic.twitter.com/6uOYrdpeDs — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 4, 2021

Lock was the Broncos’ second-round pick in 2019 and has started 18 games over his first two seasons. He’s completed 59 percent of his passes and led the NFL in interceptions in 2020 with 15 in just 13 games.

