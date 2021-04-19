Report: Broncos have not reached out to Falcons regarding No. 4 pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deen Worley
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons have stated that they are open to trading down from the No. 4 spot in the NFL draft if they were to get the right offer. While entirely speculation, many experts peg the Broncos as the likeliest suitor for the Falcons’ selection. This is due to a likely run of quarterbacks going 1-2-3 paired the Broncos looking to bring in competition for Drew Lock.

Per Andrew Mason of Denver Sports Radio, Broncos general manager George Paton has not yet reached out to the Falcons regarding a potential trade up. This comes in light of Woody Paige, of the Denver Gazette, proclaiming that Denver did in fact call the Atlanta to discuss potential trades.

Shortly after the article was posted, Mason denied the rumors via his Twitter.

Mason notes that while the Broncos have yet to make any calls of sorts, it doesn’t mean that they won’t before the Falcons make their selection next Thursday. It’s hard to believe anything that teams say during this pre-draft rumor stage of the offseason.

Related

Falcons showing significant interest in QB Trey Lance

Falcons draft Joe Tryon, Eric Stokes in CBS Sports' 7-round mock

Falcons draft Florida TE Kyle Pitts PFF's newest mock

NFC South QB rankings: Sam Darnold behind Ryan, Winston and Brady

Projected win totals for each of the Falcons' opponents in 2021

List

Ranking the NFC South's starting quarterbacks entering 2021

Recommended Stories