Report: Broncos have not reached out to Falcons regarding No. 4 pick

The Atlanta Falcons have stated that they are open to trading down from the No. 4 spot in the NFL draft if they were to get the right offer. While entirely speculation, many experts peg the Broncos as the likeliest suitor for the Falcons’ selection. This is due to a likely run of quarterbacks going 1-2-3 paired the Broncos looking to bring in competition for Drew Lock.

Per Andrew Mason of Denver Sports Radio, Broncos general manager George Paton has not yet reached out to the Falcons regarding a potential trade up. This comes in light of Woody Paige, of the Denver Gazette, proclaiming that Denver did in fact call the Atlanta to discuss potential trades.

Shortly after the article was posted, Mason denied the rumors via his Twitter.

Hearing from a source with knowledge that the Broncos have not made a call to ATL about trading up to the No. 4 pick. They could inquire at some point, but at this time, Denver hasn’t called about moving up to that spot. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 17, 2021

Mason notes that while the Broncos have yet to make any calls of sorts, it doesn’t mean that they won’t before the Falcons make their selection next Thursday. It’s hard to believe anything that teams say during this pre-draft rumor stage of the offseason.

