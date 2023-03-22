Report: Broncos not asking for CB Greg Newsome in return for Jerry Jeudy

The talk surrounding the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been all of the talks the past few days as the team continues to pester the Denver Broncos. And now it has others speculating about what a potential trade package could look like for the former first round wide receiver. One consistent theme is to include third-year cornerback Greg Newsome II in trade talks. However, according to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, there have been no talks involving the cornerback.

The most common sense move is to package a couple of picks from this year’s draft, including the 42nd overall pick. With six day-three picks, it makes sense to throw in one of their extra fourth or fifth rounders to sweeten the pot for the Broncos.

Source: The Denver Broncos have not asked for #Browns CB Greg Newsome in any trade package that would send WR Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 22, 2023

More Free Agency!

Browns add another special teams ace in LB Matthew Adams WR Marquise Goodwin visiting with Browns today Browns bring back backup QB Josh Dobbs on one-year deal

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire