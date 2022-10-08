Report: Broncos lose long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to injury

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

The injuries keep piling up for the Broncos.

Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer will miss extended time with a hand/wrist injury, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

It’s unclear when Bobenmoyer suffered the injury. He finished Thursday night’s game against the Colts.

The Broncos already have an NFL-high 12 players on injured reserve, and Bobenmoyer may become No. 13. For a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations but is now 2-3, injuries have become a major obstacle to overcome a disappointing start to the season.

Report: Broncos lose long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories