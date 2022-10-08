The injuries keep piling up for the Broncos.

Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer will miss extended time with a hand/wrist injury, according to Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver.

It’s unclear when Bobenmoyer suffered the injury. He finished Thursday night’s game against the Colts.

The Broncos already have an NFL-high 12 players on injured reserve, and Bobenmoyer may become No. 13. For a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations but is now 2-3, injuries have become a major obstacle to overcome a disappointing start to the season.

Report: Broncos lose long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk