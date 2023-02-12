Report: Broncos interviewed Rex Ryan for DC job

As the Denver Broncos search for an Ejiro Evero replacement at defensive coordinator, the team has been linked to some big names.

First, Broncos coach Sean Payton spoke with Vic Fangio about a potential return to Denver (Fangio ultimately decided to join the Miami Dolphins). After that, the Broncos set up an interview with another high-profile candidate in Brian Flores (who chose to join the Minnesota Vikings).

Now there’s word that Denver spoke with yet another big name: Rex Ryan interviewed with Payton last week, according to a report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Ryan, 60, had two different stints as a head coach in the NFL and now works as an analyst for ESPN.

A little Sunday morning scoopage: new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 12, 2023

Rex’s brother, Rob Ryan, served as the New Orleans Saints’ defensive coordinator under Payton from 2013-2015.

Rex Ryan won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens as an assistant and eventually worked his way up to assistant head coach/defensive coordinator in Baltimore. He then became the head coach of the New York Jets in 2009, going 46-50 in six seasons, reaching the AFC Championship game twice.

After that, Ryan coached the Buffalo Bills, going 15-16 from 2015-2016 before being fired. He last coached in the NFL in 2016 and he has been working in television since then.

Payton also interviewed Sean Desai for the DC position last week. We are tracking all of Denver’s coaching changes on this page.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire