New Broncos head coach Sean Payton is making the move from the television world back to the sidelines next season and he reportedly interviewed another coach turned broadcaster about a role on his staff.

Jay Glazer of Fox — Payton is wrapping up his duties with the network on Sunday — reports that Payton interviewed former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan to be his defensive coordinator this week. He currently works for ESPN.

Payton and Ryan have not worked together in the past, but Payton and Ryan’s brother Rob have a history together. Rob Ryan was the defensive coordinator of the Saints from the start of the 2013 season until he was fired in November 2015.

Rex Ryan also employed Rob as an assistant during his time in Buffalo and both brothers were fired after the end of the 2016 season. That was Rex Ryan’s last coaching job, but he could be headed back to the field if things go well with Payton this week.

Report: Broncos interviewed Rex Ryan for defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk