Report: Broncos interviewed Patriots' Matt Patricia for defensive coordinator job

Moving on? Matt Patricia interviewed for Broncos' DC job, per report

Matt Patricia is seeking work elsewhere, it appears.

The New England Patriots' senior football advisor interviewed with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday for their vacant defensive coordinator job, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Patricia served as the Patriots' offensive line coach and offensive play-caller in 2022 -- the first time he had held either title in the NFL -- and the results were disastrous, with quarterback Mac Jones regressing significantly in an offense that was described in one report as "dysfunctional."

New England hired Bill O'Brien as its new offensive coordinator and Adrian Klemm as its new offensive line coach for 2023, which left Patricia's future with the team unclear. Our Phil Perry reported last month that there's a belief among multiple Patriots staffers that Patricia won't be back with the team in 2023.

Patricia does have experience as a defensive coordinator, a position he held for six seasons with New England from 2012 to 2017. This is Patricia's first known interview with another team this offseason, and he'll have competition from former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan for the job in Denver, per Rapoport.