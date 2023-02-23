Report: Broncos interviewing former Patriots offensive play-caller for DC role

Former offensive play-caller Matt Patricia could be coaching against the New England Patriots in 2023, if he’s hired on as the Denver Broncos’ new defensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Patricia was at Mile High on Wednesday speaking with Broncos head coach Sean Payton in an interview for the vacant Broncos defensive coordinator position.

All things have been quiet on the Patricia front, following his disappointing 2022 season with the Patriots as the offensive play-caller. However, with this new report, it sounds like he could be looking to move back to his bread-and-butter role on the defensive side of the ball.

Of course, he’ll have some tough competition in front of him with Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph being the top two candidates to potentially land the job.

The Patriots are slated to face the Broncos in the 2023 season, and it could make things incredibly interesting if Patricia is ultimately hired for the job in Denver.

