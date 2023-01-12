Report: Broncos interview David Shaw

Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell wasn’t the only candidate the Broncos interviewed Wednesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos also talked to former Stanford head coach David Shaw.

Shaw, 50, resigned from his alma mater Nov. 27 after 12 seasons at the helm.

He said at the time that he was “not burnt out” but had no desire to coach another team at this point.

Shaw went 96-54 in his career, but the Cardinal had back-to-back 3-9 seasons and a 14-28 stretch since the start of 2019.

He previously spent nine seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL. He was a quality control coach for the Eagles in 1997 and held the same position with the Raiders from 1998-2000 before earning a promotion to quarterbacks coach for the Raiders in 2001.

Shaw coached the quarterbacks and receivers for the Ravens from 2002-04 before coaching only the team’s receivers in 2005.

In 2006, Shaw returned to the college game, where he has remained since.

